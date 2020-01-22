Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Price Up 25%

Kestrel Gold Inc (CVE:KGC) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 112,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 151,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon territory; 100% interest in the Val-Jual property that covers an area of approximately 1,350 hectares situated in southwest of Dawson City, Yukon; Clear Creek property covering an area of approximately 1,700 hectares located at the east of Dawson City, Yukon; and Dease Lake property, which covers an area of approximately 1,835 hectares situated within the Liard mining division of British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.