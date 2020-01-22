Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.25, approximately 2,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

UFAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Unique Fabricating worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.