Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 86,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.11.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$20.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

