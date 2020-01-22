City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 445.50 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.84), 621,625 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 541,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.72).

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 37.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 428.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 418.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Get City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.62%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.