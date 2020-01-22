Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, approximately 1,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Equitable Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans.

