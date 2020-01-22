Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Shares Up 0.6%

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.75 and last traded at C$40.75, 1,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $321.12 million and a P/E ratio of 15.62.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$90.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd will post 2.6199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.82, for a total transaction of C$194,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,514,523.48. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.52, for a total transaction of C$113,017.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,659 shares in the company, valued at C$641,704.68. Insiders sold a total of 19,634 shares of company stock valued at $761,168 over the last 90 days.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

