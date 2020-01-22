Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Trading Down 13%

Zoned Properties Inc (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) traded down 13% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Zoned Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, engages in operating, leasing, and managing commercial properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the properties within the medical marijuana industry. It offers project development, including architectural design and subsequent build-out, utility installation, property management, facilities management, and security system installation services, as well as strategic advisory services.

