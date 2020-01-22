Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.25 ($0.94), 8,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 5,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.44 ($1.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

