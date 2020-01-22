Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 816 ($10.73) and last traded at GBX 818 ($10.76), 67,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 95,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 824 ($10.84).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 811.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 820.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The company has a market cap of $602.71 million and a P/E ratio of -100.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 14.35 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -2.59%.

Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SCIN)

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

