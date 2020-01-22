Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF) rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01), approximately 245,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 68,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1,588.34 and a current ratio of 1,588.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

