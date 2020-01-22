Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 263 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 39,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.79. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

