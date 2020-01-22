Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,049 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

