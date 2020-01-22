Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 268.60 ($3.53).

Shares of LON RBS opened at GBX 222.80 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.96. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61).

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($28,150.49). Insiders have acquired 10,126 shares of company stock worth $2,169,976 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

