Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.46 million, a P/E ratio of 419.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 26.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68,438 shares in the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Inc. Position Lowered by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC
Apple Inc. Position Lowered by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC
Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 263 Shares of Apple Inc.
Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 263 Shares of Apple Inc.
Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,049 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp
Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,049 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp
West Coast Financial LLC Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Apple Inc.
West Coast Financial LLC Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Apple Inc.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays
Antares Pharma Downgraded by BidaskClub
Antares Pharma Downgraded by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report