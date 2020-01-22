Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.46 million, a P/E ratio of 419.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 26.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68,438 shares in the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

