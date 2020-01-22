Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

JOUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti raised their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $91.90. The company has a market cap of $789.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

