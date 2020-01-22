Metro Bank’s (MTRO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 297 ($3.91) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 408.56 ($5.37).

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 205.24 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.54. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,216 ($29.15). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.57.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

