Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of ELCO stock opened at GBX 82.63 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.17. Elecosoft has a 52 week low of GBX 66.75 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.74 ($1.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64.

About Elecosoft

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Elecosoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elecosoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Inc. Position Lowered by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC
Apple Inc. Position Lowered by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC
Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 263 Shares of Apple Inc.
Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 263 Shares of Apple Inc.
Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,049 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp
Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,049 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp
West Coast Financial LLC Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Apple Inc.
West Coast Financial LLC Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Apple Inc.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays
Antares Pharma Downgraded by BidaskClub
Antares Pharma Downgraded by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report