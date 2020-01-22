Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of ELCO stock opened at GBX 82.63 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.17. Elecosoft has a 52 week low of GBX 66.75 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.74 ($1.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64.

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

