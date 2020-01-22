SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised SSP Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 696.25 ($9.16).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 684 ($9.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 661.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 667.83. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

