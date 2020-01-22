Harworth Group’s (HWG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HWG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.92) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday.

LON HWG opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $479.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.19. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 149.50 ($1.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.35.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

