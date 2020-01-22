IG Group’s (IGG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 685.67 ($9.02).

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 703.40 ($9.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 688.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.76. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

