Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BSE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 24.42 ($0.32).

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 13.90 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.75. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22). The stock has a market cap of $158.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.