Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LON:HWG opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.35. The stock has a market cap of $479.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.19. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 149.50 ($1.97).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

