Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $152,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

