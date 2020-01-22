Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Sells 548 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.1% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,177,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,314,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $168.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average is $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

