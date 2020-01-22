GFS Advisors LLC Has $25.28 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,501 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day moving average of $241.79. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $319.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.