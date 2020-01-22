Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 5,748 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,955,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,251,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,791,000 after buying an additional 105,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 128,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 11,210 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $581,574.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,501,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,393. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

