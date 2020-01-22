Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Lowers Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,405 shares of company stock worth $6,703,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.