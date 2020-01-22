Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $118,000 Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,202 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 15,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.87.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,960 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.24. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

