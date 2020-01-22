Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $120,000 Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 80.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,780 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,882,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,265,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

