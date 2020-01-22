Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

FLS opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.72. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

