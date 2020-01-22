Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Snap-on by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Snap-on by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.