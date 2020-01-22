Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 5,913 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 509.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $1,529,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.