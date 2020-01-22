Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,650,000 after purchasing an additional 533,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,909,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after purchasing an additional 250,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,493,000 after purchasing an additional 863,376 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,367,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after purchasing an additional 268,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,068 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

