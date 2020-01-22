SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,138 ($41.28).

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

LON SDR opened at GBX 3,254 ($42.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,306.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,086.44. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46).

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total transaction of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.