Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $45,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 947.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,720. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

