Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 4,814 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 150.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $106.09 on Wednesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus set a $118.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

