Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Sandler O’Neill cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

