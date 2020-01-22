Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

PNW opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.94%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

