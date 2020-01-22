Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 321.36 ($4.23).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 315.40 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Insiders have bought a total of 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871 in the last 90 days.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.