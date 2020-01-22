Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 10,769 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

