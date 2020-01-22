Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHB. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shaftesbury to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.04) price objective (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Shaftesbury to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 853.57 ($11.23).

LON SHB opened at GBX 913 ($12.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 928.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 881.77. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is 2.12%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

