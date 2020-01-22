Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHB. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shaftesbury to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.04) price objective (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Shaftesbury to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 853.57 ($11.23).

LON SHB opened at GBX 913 ($12.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 928.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 881.77. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is 2.12%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Inc. Position Lowered by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC
Apple Inc. Position Lowered by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC
Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 263 Shares of Apple Inc.
Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 263 Shares of Apple Inc.
Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,049 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp
Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,049 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp
West Coast Financial LLC Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Apple Inc.
West Coast Financial LLC Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Apple Inc.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays
Antares Pharma Downgraded by BidaskClub
Antares Pharma Downgraded by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report