Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 19,426 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 219,150 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

