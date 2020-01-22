Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Arconic were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Arconic by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Arconic by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen upgraded Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Arconic stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

