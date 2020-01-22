Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.85. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

