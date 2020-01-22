Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

