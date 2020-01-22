Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 56,336 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,027.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBL stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

