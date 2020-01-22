Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $254.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $183.04 and a 52 week high of $259.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total transaction of $251,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

