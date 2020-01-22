Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $48,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day moving average is $122.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

