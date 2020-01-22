Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 18,124 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,907,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRE. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

