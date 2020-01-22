Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,564 shares of company stock valued at $28,663,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.